Ghana star Mohammed Fuseini safe After Brussels robbery

Mohammed Fuseini has four goals in three pre-season games for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise

Ghanaian forward Mohammed Fuseini is safe and back in training after being violently robbed in broad daylight in Brussels on Sunday, his club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise have confirmed.

The 24-year-old was checked over at hospital in the immediate aftermath of the incident before being cleared to return to team activity on Monday, when he took part in Union Saint-Gilloise’s regular pre-season training session.

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Speaking to Belgian media, Union confirmed that the winger had come through the ordeal without serious injury.

"Physically, the damage is limited. He trained normally with us again yesterday," the club’s spokesperson Thijs Roelen said, adding that the incident had understandably left an impression on Fuseini.

According to Belgian outlets Het Laatste Nieuws, BRUZZ and FCUpdate, the Ghana international was sitting in his parked car in Brussels on Sunday afternoon when he was set upon by a group of five hooded men.

Video footage of the incident, which has since surfaced on social media and Belgian TV, shows the attackers surrounding the vehicle, dragging Fuseini out and holding him in a chokehold.

The men made off with two iPhones, his wallet, a Rolex Datejust wristwatch, which is valued in the Belgian press at between €8,000 and €14,000, before throwing him to the ground and fleeing the scene. Fuseini was subsequently taken to hospital, where he was medically assessed and released.

The Brussels prosecutor’s office confirmed on Tuesday that a suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the robbery.

Investigators believe the same group of attackers may also have been responsible for two other violent street robberies in Brussels on the same day, both involving pedestrians targeted as they walked back to their cars.

Union Saint-Gilloise, who publicly thanked the Brussels police for their handling of the case, said the club was providing all necessary support to Fuseini and expressed their relief at the outcome.

The forward is one of the most valued members of David Hubert’s squad and one of the dressing room’s most popular figures.

He was central to Union Saint-Gilloise’s historic 2024/25 Belgian Pro League title triumph, scoring nine league goals across the campaign. He followed that up by netting a stoppage-time strike in extra time to help Union beat RSC Anderlecht 3-1 in the Belgian Cup final last May.