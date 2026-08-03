DONE DEAL: Borussia Dortmund sign Greek teen Konstantinos Karetsas from Genk

Borussia Dortmund on Monday announced the signing of teenage Greek forward Konstantinos Karetsas from Belgian side Genk on a five-year deal, for a reported fee of 30 million euros ($34 million) plus bonuses.

The 18-year-old, who already has three goals in 10 appearances for Greece, laid on 11 assists in the Belgian top flight last season.

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Dortmund were looking for more creativity after the departure of the long-serving Julian Brandt, who left on a free transfer.

"Borussia Dortmund is a special club and I am incredibly proud to now be able to wear the black and yellow jersey," Karetsas said in a statement.

Sporting director Ole Book said: "(Karetsas) will enrich our team with his creativity and intelligence. He is technically very skilled and possesses the ability to find quick solutions in tight spaces, especially in the final third."

The former European champions have also been linked with Cologne's teenage Germany forward Said El Mala as they continue their summer business after finishing second behind champions Bayern Munich last season.