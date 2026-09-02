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Chido Obi set to leave Man Utd as deal is agree for him to join Willem II on loan

Chido Obi set to leave Man Utd as deal is agree for him to join Willem II on loan
Chido Obi set to leave Man Utd as deal is agree for him to join Willem II on loanMatt West / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Chido Obi will join Willem II on loan this summer as he seeks game time away from Manchester United.

Chido Obi was not included in the Red Devils' under-21 side to face Leicester on Monday evening as the club prepare for his impending departure. 

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Feyenoord were interested in the 18 year old, but it looks like he will now join Willem II in a switch that can still happen despite the English transfer window closing because the Dutch window remains open until tonight (September 2nd). 

“Fabrizio Romano provided details on the move on Wednesday afternoon, revealing that it is a done deal. 

“Chido Obi from Manchester United to Willem II, here we go! Deal done for the striker to join Dutch side on season long loan. #MUFC authorize medical taking place today. No buy option clause included, loan move until the end of the season.” 

United added the likes of Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos, and Youri Tielemans to their midfield this summer, allowing little room for youngsters such as Chido Obi to make their mark under manager Michael Carrick. 

The teenager made his debut for United less than 12 months after joining the club's youth ranks from Arsenal but it looks like it will be at least a year before he gets another chance to impress United fans in the first team. 

 

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Chidozie ObiManchester UnitedWillem IIFeyenoordLeicesterPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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