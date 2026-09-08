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Ballon d'Or clubs and coaches of the year revealed including Arsenal, Enrique and Bayern

Ballon d'Or clubs and coaches of the year revealed including Arsenal, Enrique and Bayern
Ballon d'Or clubs and coaches of the year revealed including Arsenal, Enrique and BayernAction Images via Reuters

The nominees for the club and coaches of the year have been announced for this year's Ballon d'Or.

With the ceremony set for next month, the nominees for the Ballon d’Or have been revealed this week as journalists prepare for vote on the most prestigious award in football. 

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This is the 70th Ballon d’Or ceremony and it will take place in London. As the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe fight for the main event, the nominees for the club and manager of the year have been revealed. 

Club of the year nominees: 

Arsenal: Premier League winners, UCL and EFL Cup finalists 

Bayern Munich: Bundesliga, German Cup & German Super Cup winners 

Bodø/Glimt: Norwegian Cup winners and an incredible Champions League 

Flamengo: Copa Libertadores, Rio State Championship & Brazilian champions 

Paris Saint-Germain: Champions League, Ligue 1, UEFA Super Cup winner 

Manager of the year nominees

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal: Premier League winner, UCL and EFL Cup finalist

Luis de la Fuente, Spain: World Cup winner

Unai Emery, Aston Villa: Europa League winner

Vincent Kompany, Bayern Munich: Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal winner & German Super Cup winner 

Luis Enrique, Paris Saint-Germain: Champions League, Ligue 1, UEFA Super Cup.

PSG and Enrique are strong favourites to win the award, but both Arsenal and Arteta and Bayern and Kompany are also strong favourites as voting commences in the coming weeks.

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