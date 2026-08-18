DONE DEAL: Tottenham goalkeeper Vicario completes Juventus loan move

Juventus have signed goalkeeper ⁠Guglielmo Vicario from Tottenham Hotspur on a ‌season-long loan, the Serie A ‌club and their ‌Premier League counterparts said on ‌Tuesday.

The deal includes an ‌option for Juve to make the move permanent ‌at the end ⁠of ‌the season, Tottenham said.

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Vicario, 29, ​joined Spurs from Empoli in 2023 and ​made 117 appearances for the north London club, ⁠keeping ​29 clean sheets. He was part of the side that won the ‌Europa League in 2025, ending the club's 17-year wait for a major trophy.

The Italy international began his career at Udinese and had spells with Venezia, Perugia, Cagliari ‌and Empoli before ​moving to England.

Vicario received ‌his first senior Italy call-up in March 2024 and has five caps for his country.