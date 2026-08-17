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Transfer News LIVE: Milan agree €50m deal for Moreira, Vicario set to join Juventus

Tottenham's Guglielmo Vicario lands in Italy ahead of Juventus move

Tottenham's Guglielmo Vicario lands in Italy ahead of Juventus move
Tottenham's Guglielmo Vicario lands in Italy ahead of Juventus moveDennis Goodwin/ProSports / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has landed in Italy ahead of his loan move to Serie A side Juventus.

The 29-year-old had been angling for a move away from Tottenham since the start of the year having failed to win the club’s fans over.

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High profile errors in games against Fulham and Nottingham Forest last season certainly had a huge impact on opinions of Vicario.

Vicario has now arrived in Italy for his Juventus medical ahead of a proposed loan move, which includes £8.5m (€10m) option to buy the Italy international permanently.

Juventus’ move for the ‘keeper comes after a deal to sign Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa fell through.

Ultimately, the two clubs were unable to agree on a fee for the Argentina international.

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Serie AGuglielmo VicarioJuventusTottenhamPremier LeagueFootball transfers