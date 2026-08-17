Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has landed in Italy ahead of his loan move to Serie A side Juventus.

The 29-year-old had been angling for a move away from Tottenham since the start of the year having failed to win the club’s fans over.

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High profile errors in games against Fulham and Nottingham Forest last season certainly had a huge impact on opinions of Vicario.

Vicario has now arrived in Italy for his Juventus medical ahead of a proposed loan move, which includes £8.5m (€10m) option to buy the Italy international permanently.

Juventus’ move for the ‘keeper comes after a deal to sign Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa fell through.

Ultimately, the two clubs were unable to agree on a fee for the Argentina international.