Done Deal: Randal Kolo Muani returns to Juventus

Randal Kolo Muani is officially back at Juventus after returning to the club following an impressive loan spell during the second half of the 2024/25 season.

The 27-year-old forward began his career in Nantes’ academy before breaking into the first team and earning a move to Eintracht Frankfurt, where he quickly established himself.

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His performances led to a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in 2023, followed by his initial loan spell with Juventus.

During his first stint in Turin, Kolo Muani made 22 appearances, scoring 10 goals and providing three assists, with several contributions proving decisive.

Last season, he spent the campaign on loan at Tottenham, making 41 appearances in all competitions.

Now, he returns to Juventus to strengthen Luciano Spalletti’s attacking options ahead of the 2026/27 season.