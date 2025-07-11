Tribal Football
Most Read
Branthwaite's incredible release clause revealed after Man Utd bid was rejected
Man Utd complete the signing of Southampton teenager after over a year of scouting
Why Chelsea's decision to allow Noni Madueke to join Arsenal seems strange
Ange Postecoglou offered rapid Premier League return after Tottenham sack

DONE DEAL: Notts County sign Man Utd defender Aljofree

Paul Vegas
DONE DEAL: Notts County sign Man Utd defender Aljofree
DONE DEAL: Notts County sign Man Utd defender AljofreeNotts County/X.com
Notts County have signed Manchester United central defender Sonny Aljofree.

Aljofree moves to Meadow Lane on-loan for the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Director of Football Roberto Gagliardi said: “Sonny has all the traits of a modern-day defender – balancing an aggressive playing style with the ability to distribute the ball from the back.

“He’s capable of playing anywhere across the defensive line, mainly being deployed in a back four for Manchester United but often on the right of a back three during his impressive loan at Accrington.

“Sonny’s maturity is reflected in the leadership roles he’s been given and the high esteem he’s held in by United. Combined with the fact he’s the son of former Plymouth defender, Hasney Aljofree, he has a very strong footballing pedigree.

“We faced strong competition from a number of League One clubs to sign him and we look forward to supporting his continued development.”

Mentions
Aljofree SonnyManchester UnitedNotts CountyFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Al-Hilal to bid for Arsenal and Man Utd target Benjamin Sesko
Branthwaite's incredible release clause revealed after Man Utd bid was rejected
Man Utd complete the signing of Southampton teenager after over a year of scouting