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DONE DEAL: Conrad Harder joins Strassbourg on loan in order to get regular first-team football

Conrad Harder will join Strassbourg on loan
Conrad Harder will join Strassbourg on loanCredit: Grzegorz Wajda / Zuma Press / Profimedia

The 21-year-old Danish striker will spend the 2026/27 season in Ligue 1, where he will have the chance to play regular first-team football for RC Strassbourg

The French club Strasbourg is signing the Danish striker on a loan deal for the current season. This move follows a single season at Leipzig, during which Conrad Harder failed to secure a regular spot in the starting lineup.

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However, this does not mean the club has given up on the striker; instead, they are sending him to France to gain more experience.

"For Conrad, this phase of his development is primarily about getting regular playing time and accumulating as many minutes as possible at a high level," says Leipzig CEO Marcel Schäfer.

The Danish forward joined Red Bull Leipzig from Sporting CP in summer 2025. Conrad has since made 34 competitive appearances for the Bundesliga club, scoring four goals. His most recent goal for Leipzig came in the 6-0 victory away to Eintracht Trier in the first round of the DFB-Pokal (the German Cup)

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BundesligaConrad HarderRB LeipzigStrasbourgSporting CPFootball transfers

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