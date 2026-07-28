Done Deal: Lyon sign Lois Openda on loan from Juventus

Lyon have completed the signing of Lois Openda on loan from Juventus, with both clubs confirming the deal.

The Belgium international returns to Ligue 1, where he previously made a huge impact by scoring 21 league goals for RC Lens in the 2022/23 season.

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His impressive campaign earned him a €50m move to RB Leipzig in 2023. Openda later pushed for an exit and joined Juventus on loan, with the Italian giants triggering a €42m obligation to buy on July 1.

However, the 26-year-old struggled in Turin, scoring just twice in all competitions last season. He now moves to Lyon hoping to revive his career after missing out on Rudi Garcia’s Belgium squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Lyon needed a new striker following Endrick’s return to Real Madrid and Roman Yaremchuk’s option-to-buy not being activated.