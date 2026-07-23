Juventus forward Openda edging closer to Lyon loan transfer

Belgian international striker Lois Openda is reportedly closing in on a move to Lyon from Juventus, with the French club pushing to secure a season-long loan deal for the 26-year-old.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, negotiations between both clubs are progressing, with the agreement expected to include an option for the Ligue 1 side to make Openda’s transfer permanent.

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The former Lens forward has been deemed surplus to requirements in Turin, prompting Juventus to explore a departure before the summer transfer window closes.

Under the proposed arrangement, Lyon would reportedly contribute €4 million towards Openda’s annual salary, with Juventus covering the remainder.

The development could be disappointing news for Coventry City and Lens, who have also expressed interest in signing the forward.