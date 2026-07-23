Juventus forward Openda edging closer to Lyon loan transfer

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, negotiations between both clubs are progressing, with the agreement expected to include an option for the Ligue 1 side to make Openda’s transfer permanent.
The former Lens forward has been deemed surplus to requirements in Turin, prompting Juventus to explore a departure before the summer transfer window closes.
Under the proposed arrangement, Lyon would reportedly contribute €4 million towards Openda’s annual salary, with Juventus covering the remainder.
The development could be disappointing news for Coventry City and Lens, who have also expressed interest in signing the forward.