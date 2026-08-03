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Cesc Fabregas' Como reach agreement with Chelsea for Trevoh Chalobah

Cesc Fabregas' Como reach agreement with Chelsea for Trevoh Chalobah
Cesc Fabregas' Como reach agreement with Chelsea for Trevoh ChalobahREUTERS

Cesc Fabregas' Como have reportedly reached an agreement with Chelsea for defender Trevoh Chalobah.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge for the past few seasons, coming close in 2024-25 when he joined Crystal Palace on loan.

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Despite that, Chalobah returned and established himself as a key player at Chelsea, making 52 appearances across all competitions last season, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Fabregas’ come have now agreed a fee with Cheslea to sign the England international.

It’s understood that Como will pay £25.7 million plus £5.1 million in add-ons with Chelsea also having a sell-on clause.

Chalobah has already agreed personal terms with Como and is now expected to sign on the dotted line imminently, leaving Chelsea after 20 years with the club.

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Cesc FabregasTrevoh ChalobahChelseaPremier LeagueSerie AFootball transfers