Cesc Fabregas' Como have reportedly reached an agreement with Chelsea for defender Trevoh Chalobah.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge for the past few seasons, coming close in 2024-25 when he joined Crystal Palace on loan.

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Despite that, Chalobah returned and established himself as a key player at Chelsea, making 52 appearances across all competitions last season, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Fabregas’ come have now agreed a fee with Cheslea to sign the England international.

It’s understood that Como will pay £25.7 million plus £5.1 million in add-ons with Chelsea also having a sell-on clause.

Chalobah has already agreed personal terms with Como and is now expected to sign on the dotted line imminently, leaving Chelsea after 20 years with the club.