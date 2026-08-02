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Chelsea complete signing of Strasbourg star Valentin Barco

Chelsea complete signing of Strasbourg star Valentin Barco
Chelsea complete signing of Strasbourg star Valentin BarcoPedersen/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Argentine international Valentin Barco from RC Strasbourg on a contract running until 2033.

The versatile 21-year-old midfielder will join manager Xabi Alonso and his new teammates later in pre-season.

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Barco began his career at Boca Juniors, making his professional debut at just 16 after progressing through the club’s academy. 

He moved to England in 2024 to join Brighton & Hove Albion, before enjoying loan spells with Sevilla and Strasbourg.

Following an impressive 2024/25 campaign, Barco joined Strasbourg permanently and helped the club secure European football.

 He contributed to 12 goals in 43 appearances across all competitions last season.

His strong club form earned him a place in Argentina’s 2026 FIFA World Cup squad. Barco currently has five international appearances.

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