Chelsea complete signing of Strasbourg star Valentin Barco

The versatile 21-year-old midfielder will join manager Xabi Alonso and his new teammates later in pre-season.
Barco began his career at Boca Juniors, making his professional debut at just 16 after progressing through the club’s academy.
He moved to England in 2024 to join Brighton & Hove Albion, before enjoying loan spells with Sevilla and Strasbourg.
Following an impressive 2024/25 campaign, Barco joined Strasbourg permanently and helped the club secure European football.
He contributed to 12 goals in 43 appearances across all competitions last season.
His strong club form earned him a place in Argentina’s 2026 FIFA World Cup squad. Barco currently has five international appearances.