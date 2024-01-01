DONE DEAL: Bologna complete signing Spezia defender Holm

Bologna have signed Spezia defender Emil Holm.

After helping Atalanta win the Europa League last season while on-loan, the Sweden international has now signed outright with Serie A rivals Bologna.

Bologna announced today: "Bologna FC 1909 announces that it has definitively acquired the rights to the sports performances of defender Emil Holm from Spezia Calcio.

"Skilled in tackling and positioning, Holm has good timing in interventions and aerial duels. His defensive ability is strengthened by an excellent understanding of the game. In attack, he excels in crosses from the right flank and dribbling, has secure ball control and precise passing.

"Holm represents the prototype of the modern full-back: a defender capable of contributing significantly in both phases of the game. His combination of technical, physical and tactical skills makes him a complete and versatile player. From June 2024, he has been a permanent Rossoblù player."