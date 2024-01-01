Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

DONE DEAL: Bologna complete signing Spezia defender Holm

DONE DEAL: Bologna complete signing Spezia defender Holm
DONE DEAL: Bologna complete signing Spezia defender Holm
DONE DEAL: Bologna complete signing Spezia defender HolmAction Plus
Bologna have signed Spezia defender Emil Holm.

After helping Atalanta win the Europa League last season while on-loan, the Sweden international has now signed outright with Serie A rivals Bologna.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Bologna announced today: "Bologna FC 1909 announces that it has definitively acquired the rights to the sports performances of defender Emil Holm from Spezia Calcio.

"Skilled in tackling and positioning, Holm has good timing in interventions and aerial duels. His defensive ability is strengthened by an excellent understanding of the game. In attack, he excels in crosses from the right flank and dribbling, has secure ball control and precise passing.

"Holm represents the prototype of the modern full-back: a defender capable of contributing significantly in both phases of the game. His combination of technical, physical and tactical skills makes him a complete and versatile player. From June 2024, he has been a permanent Rossoblù player."

 

Mentions
Holm EmilBolognaSpeziaAtalantaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bologna wrapping up deal for Spezia defender Holm
Agent reveals Al-Ittihad offer for Atalanta striker Lookman
WATCH: Everton defender Godfrey in Italy for Atalanta medical