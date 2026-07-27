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Diomande: Rangers ready for new season after tough pre-season

Diomande: Rangers ready for new season after tough pre-season
Diomande: Rangers ready for new season after tough pre-seasonRangers FC / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Mohamed Diomande believes Rangers’ demanding pre-season schedule has prepared the squad well for the new campaign.

 Derek McInnes’ side finished their preparations with a 0-0 draw against West Ham United in their final friendly. 

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The Light Blues now turn their attention to competitive action, travelling to face Dundee United at Tannadice on Friday night. 

Diomande feels Rangers are ready for the challenge and is targeting a winning start.

“I am looking forward to the new season. The first games of the season in my two years here have not been good enough,” the Ivorian told Rangers TV.

“I hope we can get all three points against Dundee United.

“Against West Ham, we controlled the game, especially in the first half. In the second half we were maybe a bit laid back, and they had some chances.

“We wanted to win the game, but we got a clean sheet. All in all, we have had a good pre-season, and we are ready for the season.

“Pre-season has been amazing for me, but we have worked hard. We ran a lot in Spain and had a lot of training, but I am happy with how I feel fitness-wise.

“I am where I need to be for the season.”

Diomande: Rangers ready for new season after tough pre-season

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Mohamed DiomandeQPRWest HamDundee Utd

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