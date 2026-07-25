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Crysencio Summerville insists he has 'big ambitions' after Al Hilal move

Crysencio Summerville insists he has 'big ambitions' after Al Hilal move
Crysencio Summerville insists he has 'big ambitions' after Al Hilal moveMI News/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Crysencio Summerville has insisted that he has "big ambitions" after completing "rollercoaster" move to Saudi side Al Hilal.

The 24-year-old was a standout for a poor West Ham side across 2025-26, scoring even goals and providing three assists in his 34 games.

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It was looking like Summerville would be heading to Roma, but Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal came in and blew them out of the water with a £60 million offer.

Speaking to his new fans via the club’s in-house media team, Summerville expressed his delight at the move.

"I am very happy to have signed for Al-Hilal, the biggest club in the Saudi Pro League," the winger said.

"I have big ambitions; I hope we can win all the trophies. I am a player for whom people come to the stadium. 

“When a club like Al-Hilal comes, you think twice about everything. It is a great honour."

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Saudi Professional LeagueCrysencio SummervilleAl HilalWest HamFootball transfers