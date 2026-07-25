Crysencio Summerville has insisted that he has "big ambitions" after completing "rollercoaster" move to Saudi side Al Hilal.

The 24-year-old was a standout for a poor West Ham side across 2025-26, scoring even goals and providing three assists in his 34 games.

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It was looking like Summerville would be heading to Roma, but Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal came in and blew them out of the water with a £60 million offer.

Speaking to his new fans via the club’s in-house media team, Summerville expressed his delight at the move.

"I am very happy to have signed for Al-Hilal, the biggest club in the Saudi Pro League," the winger said.

"I have big ambitions; I hope we can win all the trophies. I am a player for whom people come to the stadium.

“When a club like Al-Hilal comes, you think twice about everything. It is a great honour."