Hull City secure Matt Crooks on contract extension

Hull City midfielder Matt Crooks has signed a new two-year contract with the club, including an option for a further year.

The 32-year-old will remain with the Tigers until June 2028 after making 54 appearances since joining from Real Salt Lake in January 2025.

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Crooks has contributed eight goals and five assists during his time at Hull.

He played a key role in their promotion-winning campaign last season, featuring 35 times and starting all three play-off matches.

The Leeds-born midfielder also provided an assist in the semi-final victory over Millwall before making his Premier League debut against former club Manchester United.

“It’s great (to sign a new deal). There was more push from me than there was from the club to be fair,” he told club website.

“I have had a great time here so far, getting to know all the lads, the staff and the people around the place. I haven’t got anything but good things to say. It’s been successful and long may it continue.

“We’re a real tight-knit group and we’ve had more additions this year, but we still have a good core and the new additions have been great so far. From my side of things, it was a no-brainer!”