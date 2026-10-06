Denmark fall short of automatic U21 Euros qualification

The Danish Under-21 national football team will have to through playoffs to secure a spot at next summer's European Championship finals. A victory over Belgium on Tuesday evening in Vejle would have guaranteed the Danes a direct ticket to the finals, but the match ended goalless which was enough for the Belgians to clinch the direct qualification spot.

The goalless draw in left Denmark in second place in the group. Therefore the team must play a two-legged playoff tie between 9-17 November against a runner-up from one of the other qualifying groups.

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The aggregate winner of the two matches will qualify for the Under-21 European Championship in Serbia and Albania next summer.

With just under nine minutes remaining, August Priske missed Denmark's best chance of a match with chances few and afar after breaking through one-on-one.