Chelsea star Caicedo punished over licence and insurance offences

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo has received eight penalty points and a £1,444 fine after being convicted of driving without a valid licence or insurance.

According to the Daily Mail, Caicedo appeared at Crawley Magistrates' Court this week following an incident near Chelsea's Cobham training ground in April 2025.

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The Ecuador international was stopped while driving his £160,000 Audi RSQ8, which was subsequently seized. Chelsea described the incident at the time as a "personal matter".

The eight-point penalty leaves Caicedo four points away from the 12-point threshold that can result in a driving ban under the usual totting-up rules.

The 24-year-old has also been ordered to obtain the correct documentation for his vehicle.

The off-field issue comes as Caicedo continues to deal with a calf injury during the season, having joined Chelsea from Brighton in 2023 for £115 million.