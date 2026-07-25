Defensive calamity from Brondby captain allows reigning Danish champions to grab draw

A horrendous error from Luis Binks allowed AGF to grab a point in their first game of the season

A very poor defensive error from Brondby's Luis Binks allowed reigning champions AGF to grab a point when the two sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in Aarhus in their first game of the new Danish Superliga season

A late equalizer on a penalty secured a single point for AGF as the defending champions began their Superliga title defense on Saturday evening.

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Playing at home at Ceres Park Vejlby, AGF drew 1-1 with Brondby, whose new head coach, Thomas Norgaard, thus enjoyed a solid start.

A massive blunder by Brondby captain Luis Binks played a major role in AGF's comeback, as he conceded a completely unnecessary penalty towards the end of the match.

The game proved to be an entertaining and dynamic affair, featuring chances of varying quality for both sides. Ahead of this season, AGF parted ways with key players such as Felix Beijmo, Henrik Dalsgaard, and Patrick Mortensen.

The 37-year-old striker has moved to Brondby, the very club where he played early in his career. Patrick Mortensen started the match and, along with Dalsgaard, was presented with flowers before kick-off.

However, although the veteran striker created a few opportunities during the game, he was not at the center of the match's decisive moments.

The first half offered several half-chances for both teams. Among others, AGF's returning player Mikael Anderson had an opportunity, but the Icelander skied the ball over the bar.

Brondby's regular first-choice goalkeeper, Patrick Pentz, had traveled to Austria for the birth of his first child, giving 19-year-old William Sonne-Schmidt the chance to start.

AGF - Brondby - Player Ratings Flashare

Half an hour into the match, the teenager made a fine save to deny a shot from AGF standout Gift Links and generally put in a solid performance.

The second half began with a missed chance by Brondby’s Mads Frokjaer, but about five minutes later, the visitors found the net.

Following a corner kick, Luis Binks headed the ball to Bartosz Slisz. The Pole turned around and fired home to make it 1–0, beating the 41-year-old Jesper Hansen in the AGF goal.

Brondby appeared to be heading for victory, but with just under ten minutes remaining, Luis Binks suffered a lapse in judgment.

The captain had actually cleared the ball during a challenge with AGF’s Tobias Bech inside the penalty area, but in the same sequence—as the ball came near the sideline—Binks kicked the AGF player with a raised leg.

After reviewing the incident on VAR, referee Morten Krogh had no choice but to award a penalty to AGF and show a yellow card to Luis Binks.

AGF captain Kristian Arnstad confidently converted the penalty, thereby preventing a second AGF defeat of the week after they lost 4-1 against Lech Poznan in the Champions League qualifier earlier in the week.