Young Jorgensen gives Viborg flying start to new Danish Superliga campaign

Thomas Jorgensen scored the only goal of the game against OB

Rising young talent, the 20-year old midfielder Thomas Jorgensen turned match-winner, when he gave Viborg FF a flying start to their new Danish Superliga campaign, as Nickolai Lund's side defeated OB 1-0 on Friday night.

Viborg got their new Danish Superliga season off to a perfect start on Friday evening, winning their home match against OB 1–0.

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The season's very first match was decided by a solo effort from Thomas Jorgensen just shy of the hour mark.

There was certainly no faulting the attacking intent shown by both teams, especially right from the kick-off, as both sides hit the post with long-range shots within the first two minutes.

Bilal Brahimi had the effort for Viborg, while Fiete Arp tried his luck for OB—and it was no coincidence, as those two players were responsible for most of the dangerous attempts on goal throughout the first half.

The former Bayern Munich player Arp was particularly eager to get off the mark, and Viborg goalkeeper Kasper Kiilerich had to deny him twice with fine saves to prevent OB from taking the lead.

Viborg - OB - Player Ratings Flashare

OB went into the match shorthanded for the season opener as goalkeeper Viljar Myhra was serving a suspension, and defender Jens Berthel Askou had been injured in the final pre-season friendly.

Furthermore, their preferred midfield from last season was missing as Max Ejdum has signed for Brondby, and Rasmus Falk was not fit enough to start and began the match on the bench.

Despite this, OB managed to keep the game evenly contested and had actually come closest to breaking the deadlock when Viborg launched a counter-attack just before the hour mark.

Thomas Jorgensen outpaced the OB defense, dribbled past stand-in goalkeeper Martin Hansen, and made it 1–0.

Ten minutes later, OB came close to an equalizer, but Jona Niemiec shot straight at Kasper Kiilerich from a position where you would have expected him to find the target.

Viborg also had chances to double their lead, but the match was decided by Jorgensen's solitary goal.