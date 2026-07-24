All you need to know about the Danish Superliga: Records, top scorers and more

Henrik Dalsgaard and the players of AGF raise the trophy as winners of the 2025-2026 3F Superliga season

While football fans have barely caught their breath after Sunday's dramatic FIFA World Cup final, the Danish Superliga kicks off on Friday night when OB travel to Viborg. Flashscore prepares you well for the new season, where AGF must defend their championship title, and provides you with a historical and statistical overview.

Defending champions: AGF

Founded: 1991

All-time leading goalscorer:

The all-time top goalscorer in Superliga history is Morten "Duncan" Rasmussen, who scored 145 goals for AGF, Brondby IF, AaB, and FC Midtjylland before retiring from Danish football in 2018.

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Most goals in one game:

The record for the most goals in a single Danish Superliga game by an individual player is five goals, shared by Soren Andersen, Bo Hansen, and Mohamed Zidan.

Most appearances:

Rasmus Wurtz has made the most appearances in the Danish top-flight with a mammoth 452 games, including over 350 matches for Aab over two spells for the club.

Rasmus Wortz holds the record for most appearances in the Danish Superliga Credit: GENYA SAVILOV / AFP / AFP / Profimedia

Most matches (coach):

Kent Nielsen holds the record for the most matches managed as a head coach in the Danish Superliga, having overseen 614 matches across clubs like AGF, AaB, Brondby, OB, AC Horsens, and Silkeborg IF.

Record title holders:

FC Copenhagen holds the record for the most titles in the Danish Superliga, having won the championship 16 times. While Brondby IF has 11 total Danish football championships in their overall history, four of those were won before the professional Superliga era officially began in 1991.

Spectator record:

The all-time spectator record for a single Danish Superliga match is 41,201 spectators, set on 30 April 2006, during a match between FC Copenhagen and Brondby IF at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

The Credit: ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Camilla Stolen

Biggest players in history:

Mogens Krogh, Kim Vilfort, Ebbe Sand, Sibusiso Zuma, William Kvist, Dame N'Doye, Mathias "Zanka" Jorgensen, Thomas Delaney, Soren Frederiksen, Stig Tofting, Havard Flo, Mohammed Zidan, Abdul Zule.

League Format:

Regular Season: 12 teams play each other twice (home and away) for a total of 22 matches. Points carry over as the table divides into two groups.

Championship Playoffs: Top 6 teams play each other twice (10 matches). First place wins the league and a spot in the UEFA Champions League.

Relegation Playoffs: Bottom 6 teams play each other twice (10 matches). The bottom two teams are relegated to the 1. Division.

Qualifying path for European club competitions:

1st Place: (Champions): Wins the Superliga championship group and earns entry into the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

2nd Place: The league runner-up secures a spot in the UEFA Champions League or Europa League qualifying rounds.

3rd Place: Qualifies for the qualification of the UEFA Conference League. Danish Cup Winner: The winner of the Danish Cup tournament earns a direct spot in the UEFA Europa League qualification.

Europa Playoff Match: The 4th-placed team in the championship group plays a single knock-out match against the winner of the relegation playoffs (the 7th-placed team overall) to grab a spot for the qualification for the Conference League