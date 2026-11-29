Toulouse extended their unbeaten run at the Stadium de Toulouse to four games (W3, D1) by beating Stade Rennais 3-2 in Ligue 1, thereby leapfrogging their opponents in the table.

Chasing successive Ligue 1 home wins for the first time since December 2024, Toulouse got off to the perfect start inside just three minutes.

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Rasmus Nicolaisen met a corner and, while Kilian Belazzoug saved his header, Sion Oppong hammered the rebound into the roof of the net.

The goalscorer was then flattered in the box by Mahamadou Nagida for a penalty, and Casper Tengstedt stepped up to rifle his sixth goal this season into the top corner. He almost had a brace before half-time too, but smashed the crossbar from close range.

In contrast, Rennes lacked their opponents’ threat in the final third. They did have a good chance before the break, though, which fell to Nagida, but his effort flew over the bar.

Toulouse - Rennes - Match Momentum Flashscore

The Toulouse goalkeeper did not have much to do in the whole match, yet he also had to be alert to stop Bryan Reynolds from the edge of the box in the latter stages.

Rennes did manage to pull one back though in stoppage time, with Esteban Lepaul striking in off the post, and the striker then had the chance to convert a late penalty after Alexis Vossah handled in the area, and he duly slotted home, but it was too little too late.

The result means Rennes are winless in six games in all competitions (D2, L4), while they have now also failed to pick up three points for an eighth successive competitive away match (D3, L5). Toulouse, on the other hand, move up to the top half of the table, building on their 1-1 draw against last season’s runners-up Lens in their previous outing.