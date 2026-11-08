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AC Milan set to recall Odogu from Toulouse loan spell

AC Milan set to recall Odogu from Toulouse loan spell
AC Milan set to recall Odogu from Toulouse loan spellFabrizio Carabelli/IPA Sport / IPA / Profimedia

AC Milan and Toulouse are reportedly preparing to terminate David Odogu's loan agreement by mutual consent following the defender's lack of playing time in France.

According to Sky Sport Deutschland, the 20-year-old has yet to make his Ligue 1 debut since joining the French outfit.

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The German Under-20 international, who has earned seven caps, was an unused substitute in six of Toulouse's opening 10 league matches before being excluded from their last three matchday squads.

Despite his struggles, Milan still regard Odogu as a promising talent and are expected to arrange another loan move to help his development.

Several unnamed clubs have reportedly expressed interest in signing the centre-back, who could soon leave Toulouse in search of regular first-team football elsewhere.

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