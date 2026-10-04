De La Fuente showers Spain star 'en route to legend status' in praise

Luis de la Fuente showered Lamine Yamal praise as he found the back of the net for a third successive game in Spain's UEFA Nations League win over Czech Republic.

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has showered superstar winger Lamine Yamal in praise, stating that the 19-year-old is already 'en route to legend status' as he scored in La Roja's 3-1 win over Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League.

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For the third successive game, Lamine found the back of the net inside the opening 10 minutes for Spain, setting them on their way to a victory that further consolidates their place at the top of Group A3. It was a wonderful effort, too, as he curled into the top corner from just inside the area, leaving him on four goals in three games so far during this Nations League campaign.

The Barcelona ace was withdrawn at half-time, but his 45 minutes on the field were more than enough to earn De la Fuente's seal of approval. "He never stops surprising us. He's got so much talent, so many possibilities – he never stops growing with giant steps," he said. "Lamine's en route to earning the status of 'legend'. He's scored early in our last three games, and his early goals demonstrate the attitude of the whole team."

This latest strike takes Lamine to 11 goals in 36 caps, and he will be eager to add to that tally when Spain face Croatia on Tuesday. The reigning FIFA World Cup champions have already beaten the Balkan nation during this international break, while Luka Modric and Co. go into the clash on the back of a chastening 7-0 loss to England, the heaviest home defeat in their history. However, De La Fuente expects a response when the two sides meet in Split.

"It's really strange, certainly not normal, that in the other group game Croatia have let in seven goals even against a powerful opponent like England," he explained. "That means that when we arrive out there, they'll be suffering from stung pride and have an excess of motivation".

Another victory for Spain would move them onto 12 points and a step closer to the Nations League finals, which will take place next year. Currently in the middle of a world-record 41-game unbeaten run and with Lamine in this vein of scintillating form, you would be a fool to bet against them adding to their burgeoning trophy cabinet with a second Nations League title.