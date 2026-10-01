Spain vs Czech Republic: Confirmed team news as Spain hope to continue unbeaten streak

Spain welcome Czechia to the Estadio Nuevo Carlos Tartiere on Saturday night as they aim to continue their perfect start.

Luis de la Fuente's side have stretched their record to an unprecedented streak of consecutive matches without defeat, becoming the first national team in the history of football to play 40 consecutive matches without losing.

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Spain will be aiming to make it three wins from their first three matches in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League after bypassing England and Croatia in their opening games.

Spain vs Czech Republic team news

Whilst Spain have a fully fit squad ready to go, Czechia are without Pavel Sulc is suspended following his red card against England and Adam Karabec who is injured.

Spain vs Czech Republic kick-off time

Both sides meet at the Estadio Nuevo Carlos Tartiere on October 3rd for a 19:45 UK kick-off time.

Spain vs Czech Republic predicted line-ups

Spain: Simon; Pubill, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Ruiz, Rodri; Yamal, Olmo, N Williams; F Torres

Czech Republic: Kovar; Chaloupek, Hranac, Krejci, Slama; Sadliek, Cerv; Radosta, Kral, Lingr; Hlozek

Form

Spain: WWWWW

Czechia: LLDLW

Key stats

Spain are unbeaten in 90 minutes since March 2024 and are unbeaten in all seven previous meetings.

Czech Republic are bottom of Group 3 of League A on zero points and are playing in League A for the second time in their history, following on from 2022-23, having secured promotion from League B last time out.