Palace welcome 13 new scholars who could make an impact in the future
The 13 young talents will join the Crystal Palace Under-18s side ahead of the 2024/25 season in what is one of the countries best youth programs.

All of the players have been given two-year scholarships in what is a very proud moment of their careers. 

The 13 youngsters who could make a huge impact on the clubs future are: 

Dean Benamar,Benjamin,Casey Euan, Danaher Jasper, Judd Jerome, Osei Kyremeh, Jack Mason, David Montjen, Joshua Muwana, Chuks Okoli, Stuart Oduro, Sean Somade, Charlie Walker-Smith, Harry Whitworth 

Academy Director Gary Issott is incredibly proud of the players and their journey so far: 

“These young players have worked incredibly hard in their journeys so far to earn their scholarships and it is something they should be proud of 

They, along with their families, have put in tremendous effort on and off the pitch to achieve this and now, with the support of the club’s Academy, they will continue on with their aims of becoming professional footballers.” 

