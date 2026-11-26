Crystal Palace face off against Real Sociedad as the Europa League action continues on Thursday night.

Heading into the game, both sides have picked up five points courtesy of one win, two draws and one defeat from their first four matches, with an identical record so far.

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Palace sit slightly behind Sociedad via goal difference and could jump as high as eight in the table, depending on results tonight.

Thursday’s clash at Selhurst Park will be the first-ever competitive meeting between these two clubs, making the clash even more interesting as European action comes to South London.

Crystal Palace vs Real Sociedad team news

The Eagles are missing Adam Wharton (suspended), Ismaila Sarr (groin injury), Chadi Riad (knee injury) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf injury). Oscar Mingueza (thigh injury) is also a doubt, but Jean-Philippe Mateta and Yeremy Pino are available despite their domestic suspensions.

Sociedad will have to deal without Alvaro Odriozola (cruciate ligament injury), Ander Barrenetxea (hamstring injury) and Yangel Herrera (calf injury) are ruled out. Jon Aramburu (hip injury) is also missing whilst Luka Sucic is a doubt.

Crystal Palace vs Real Sociedad predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace: Henderson, Khalaili, Disasi, Richards, Mitchell, Timber, Hughes, Pino, Kamada, McNeil, Strand Larsen.

Real Sociedad: Remiro, Fort, Zubeldia, M. Sarr, Gomez, Guedes, Gorrotxategi, Soler, Sucic, Oyarzabal, Oskarsson.

Crystal Palace vs Real Sociedad kick-off time

Crystal Palace host the Spanish side at Selhurst Park in what is a 20:00 kick-off.

Form

Palace: LLDLW

Sociedad: LWDLW

Key facts

Palace are unbeaten in their first two home Europa League games and are on a run of five consecutive Premier League defeats.

Sociedad have scored in each of their last 11 matches in all competitions, and both teams have found the back of the net in each of their opening four Europa League league-phase matches this term, scoring on nine occasions.