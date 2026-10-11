Crystal Palace come from behind to stun Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace beat Nottingham Forest for the first time in Premier League history at the 13th attempt (D8, L4), after winning 3-1 at Selhurst Park in a match that also saw them lead at the interval for the first time in league action this term.

Prior to kick-off, Palace had possessed the league’s worst first-half record this season (D1, L4), and were behind after just three minutes when Anan Khalaili’s poor header sent Dan Ndoye through, and he slotted into the bottom corner for his second goal of the campaign.

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Matz Sels then did well to stop a swift Eagles equaliser from Jorgen Strand Larsen from close range, but Forest were largely dominant.

Ndoye was denied a brace by Walter Benitez after the goalkeeper tipped his header over, before Daniel Munoz missed the chance to score against his former club by half-volleying wide at the back post.

Match momentum Flashscore

Morgan Gibbs-White, who was involved in a goal in each of Forest’s previous eight away league games (G6, A4), could have easily added to that total when his deflected effort came out off the underside of the crossbar, and Liam Delap really should have converted the rebound from point-blank range, but shot straight at Benitez.

However, it was Palace who equalised completely against the run of play, with Daichi Kamada chipping his first Premier League goal over Sels after a neat passing move.

It was the first time Forest had conceded before half-time this term, and remarkably, they went behind before the break when Jefferson Lerma’s header from a corner went through Sels’ legs.

Despite the late setback, Forest started the second half strongly with Gibbs-White again missing some decent opportunities.

Finding himself free at the back post from a corner once more, he headed towards goal only for Benitez to make another decent save, and a player of his quality would have been disappointed to then volley wide from a good position.

However, Palace remained threatening themselves, and Lerma was denied twice by Sels with more headers from close range.

But the Eagles extended their lead just before the hour mark, with their very next attack. Strand Larsen’s initial shot was saved, before Yeremy Pino poked in the rebound for his first-ever Premier League home goal.

Match stats Flashscore

Forest continued to push in the latter stages with Chris Wood coming off the bench to try and rectify things, but even he missed a glorious chance by heading straight at Benitez from just a few yards out.

It was simply not Forest’s day though, as Oliver Glasner lost against his former club, while Pierre Sage’s side leapfrog them in the table with just their second win in 13 league matches (D4, L7) stretching back to last season.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Walter Benitez (Crystal Palace)

Click here to see all the stats of the match.