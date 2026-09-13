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Coventry make unwanted history after Brighton thrashing

Coventry make unwanted history after Brighton thrashing
Coventry make unwanted history after Brighton thrashingMichael Zemanek / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Coventry City have made unwanted history after suffering a 5-0 home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

The newly promoted side were reduced to 10 men when Nigeria international Taiwo Awoniyi was shown a red card in the 53rd minute.

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The defeat means Coventry have lost each of their opening four matches without scoring, making them only the fifth team in English top-flight history to endure such a start.

They have now joined Derby County, Stoke City, Preston North End and Crystal Palace on the unwanted list.

Derby first suffered the fate in 1899-1900, while Stoke repeated it in 1906-07. Preston followed in 1924-25, before Crystal Palace became the most recent team in 2017-18.

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Taiwo AwoniyiBrightonCoventryPremier League

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