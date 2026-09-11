Azeez in line for Brighton debut against Coventry City

Femi Azeez could make his Brighton & Hove Albion debut against Coventry City on Sunday after recovering from a minor hamstring injury.

The Nigeria international joined the Seagulls from Championship side Millwall on transfer deadline day, but the injury delayed his first appearance for the Premier League club.

Advertisement Advertisement

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler has confirmed that the 25-year-old is nearing full fitness and could be available for the weekend clash.

“Also regarding him (Azeez), I hope he will be an option,” he told the media.

“He will definitely train today with the squad and hopefully everything is fine, and then he hopefully is an option for the weekend.”

The former Reading winger made one appearance for Millwall this season before completing his move.

Brighton drew 1-1 with Leeds United last weekend and have won just once in their opening three Premier League games. Azeez will hope to feature as Brighton target victory.