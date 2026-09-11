Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Arsenal superstar Declan Rice names his preferred Ballon d'Or winner

Chelsea considering January move for Boca Juniors wonderkid

Man United make Lisandro Martinez contract offer with key condition

Sources: Man United's Lewis Hall pursuit is about to become harder

Most read on Flashscore News

Badminton world rocked by news that former Chinese World No.1 Shi Yu Qi may quit career

Sabalenka meets Pegula and Rybakina faces Gauff in dream US Open semi-final line-up

'Hurt deeply': Okafor says he will not play for Switzerland under current manager

Fenerbahce boss Kartal resigns following draw with Roma as president says he will continue

Azeez in line for Brighton debut against Coventry City

Azeez in line for Brighton debut against Coventry City
Azeez in line for Brighton debut against Coventry CityČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Mike Turner / SPP

Femi Azeez could make his Brighton & Hove Albion debut against Coventry City on Sunday after recovering from a minor hamstring injury.

The Nigeria international joined the Seagulls from Championship side Millwall on transfer deadline day, but the injury delayed his first appearance for the Premier League club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler has confirmed that the 25-year-old is nearing full fitness and could be available for the weekend clash.

“Also regarding him (Azeez), I hope he will be an option,” he told the media.

“He will definitely train today with the squad and hopefully everything is fine, and then he hopefully is an option for the weekend.”

The former Reading winger made one appearance for Millwall this season before completing his move.

Brighton drew 1-1 with Leeds United last weekend and have won just once in their opening three Premier League games. Azeez will hope to feature as Brighton target victory.

Mentions
Premier LeagueFemi AzeezCoventryMillwallBrighton

Related Articles

The Verdict: 'Officials got it badly wrong' - ex-ref Hackett feels sorry for Forest

Premier League talking points: Isak shines & Arteta get the better of old mate Alonso

'Exciting attacking talent': Brighton unveil the signing of Nigeria winger Femi Azeez