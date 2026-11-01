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Coventry launch investigation against fan for taunting Sunderland with late Lowery photo

Sunderland's fans following the defeat
Sunderland's fans following the defeatAction Images via Reuters / Paul Childs

Coventry City are investigating footage appearing to show one ⁠of their supporters taunting Sunderland with a photo of late young supporter Bradley ‌Lowery during their Premier League match, the club ‌said on Sunday.

Lowery, who died aged six ‌in July 2017, suffered from a rare ‌form of cancer which spreads rapidly across ‌the body. He became known nationally as he accompanied the team in taking to the ‌pitch before matches.

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British media reports said ⁠that a 14-year-old ‌boy had handed himself in to West Midlands ​Police, who launched an investigation after footage circulated on social media appearing ​to show an individual in the Coventry section displaying an image of Lowery during ⁠Sunderland's 3-1 defeat ​on Saturday.

"Coventry City FC is aware of footage circulating on social media in connection with an incident during our Premier League ‌fixture against Sunderland," the club said in a statement.

"The club does not tolerate offensive behaviour and will liaise with the relevant authorities to determine the appropriate course of action."

Lowery, Bradley's mother, issued a statement on Sunday through the Bradley Lowery Foundation, which supports children and families affected by serious ‌illness.

"As his (Bradley's) mam (sic), this breaks my heart. ​Behind that photo is a little ‌boy who was loved beyond measure," she said.

"I hope the club takes appropriate action and the young lad's family help him understand how hurtful his actions were."

Reuters ⁠has contacted ⁠Sunderland and West ‌Midlands Police for comment.

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