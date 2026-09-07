Why Jose Mourinho was handed garden sprinkler ahead of UCL clash against Inter Milan

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho was handed a garden sprinkler by a journalist ahead of the Champions League clash with Inter Milan.

Mourinho's men also kicked off their La Liga season with three straight wins against Espanyol before falling to a 1-0 loss to Real Betis over the weekend, exposing cracks in the Spanish side.

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Los Blancos now welcome Mourinho’s former side to the Bernabeu on Tuesday night as both sides kick off their European campaigns.

In his press conference ahead of the game, Mourinho was handed a sprinkler by Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri in a moment that made the legendary manager smile and shake hands with him.

This comes after an infamous incident in 2010 in which Mourinho’s Inter Milan side knocked Barcelona out of the Champions League semi-finals.

Inter went through 3–2 on aggregate and after Mourinho sprinted onto the pitch in celebration, the Camp Nou pitch sprinklers were switched on, soaking the Inter players and coaches.

Mourinho later called the 1-0 defeat at the Camp Nou “the most beautiful defeat of my career” and as he goes face to face with Inter as an opposition manager, this moment may be playing on his mind once more.

Inter have yet to replicate their 2010 triumph, collecting two pairs of runners-up medals in the last four tournaments. Mourinho should be greeted with a warm welcome from supporters however, as he is still much loved by the Inter fanbase.