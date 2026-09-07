Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Mohamed Salah admits 'tricky situation' over possible Liverpool reunion

Real Madrid lineup v Inter Milan: Confirmed team news as Mourinho eyes Diomande start

Neville on Man Utd's gigantic problem under Carrick: That's a horrible place to be at!

Moyes admits Everton's lack goal threat after 'desperate' Man United draw

Most read on Flashscore News

The records being broken by coach Abdeslam Ouaddou at Orlando Pirates

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka facing tricky American tests at US Open

Football Tracker: Juventus snatch draw at the death vs AC Milan, Marseille lose again

Mamelodi Sundowns confirm signing of former Orlando Pirates defender

Why Jose Mourinho was handed garden sprinkler ahead of UCL clash against Inter Milan

Why Jose Mourinho was handed garden sprinkler ahead of UCL clash against Inter Milan
Why Jose Mourinho was handed garden sprinkler ahead of UCL clash against Inter MilanREUTERS

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho was handed a garden sprinkler by a journalist ahead of the Champions League clash with Inter Milan.

Mourinho's men also kicked off their La Liga season with three straight wins against Espanyol before falling to a 1-0 loss to Real Betis over the weekend, exposing cracks in the Spanish side. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Los Blancos now welcome Mourinho’s former side to the Bernabeu on Tuesday night as both sides kick off their European campaigns. 

In his press conference ahead of the game, Mourinho was handed a sprinkler by Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri in a moment that made the legendary manager smile and shake hands with him. 

This comes after an infamous incident in 2010 in which Mourinho’s Inter Milan side knocked Barcelona out of the Champions League semi-finals. 

Inter went through 3–2 on aggregate and after Mourinho sprinted onto the pitch in celebration, the Camp Nou pitch sprinklers were switched on, soaking the Inter players and coaches. 

Mourinho later called the 1-0 defeat at the Camp Nou “the most beautiful defeat of my career” and as he goes face to face with Inter as an opposition manager, this moment may be playing on his mind once more. 

Inter have yet to replicate their 2010 triumph, collecting two pairs of runners-up medals in the last four tournaments. Mourinho should be greeted with a warm welcome from supporters however, as he is still much loved by the Inter fanbase. 

Mentions
Champions LeagueVinicius JuniorInterReal MadridBetisEspanyolLaLiga

Related Articles

'We want to win every match': Mourinho feeling zero pressure to win Champions League

Three things to look forward to ahead of the new Champions League campaign

Real Madrid lineup v Inter Milan: Confirmed team news as Mourinho eyes Diomande start