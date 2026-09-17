Coach Ouahbi responds to Amrabat’s decision to snub Morocco

Morocco national team coach Mohamed Ouahbi has come out to clarify the situation facing midfielder Sofyan Amrabat who stepped away from the national team ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers starting in September.

In a shocking decision, the 30-year-old defensive midfielder, who plays for Dutch Eredivisie club Ajax, confirmed he will not be available for selection under Morocco’s current coach Ouahbi.

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In a statement posted on his Instagram account, Amrabat described the decision as a difficult one but said he no longer feels able to continue representing Morocco under the current coaching setup.

“I am therefore making myself unavailable for selection while he remains in charge,” wrote Amrabat, who made his first-team debut for Utrecht’s youth system in November 2014, and went on to make 54 appearances for them in total, before being signed by Feyenoord in 2017.

Speaking while naming the squad for the upcoming 2027 AFCON qualifiers, Ouahbi addressed the issue while admitting Amrabat’s disappointment stemmed from lacking enough playing time with the Atlas Lions.

Ouahbi further made it clear that Amrabat was not guaranteed a starting role despite his superb career with the team.

‘I understand his disappointment’

“There is no conflict between Amrabat and me or with the staff,” the coach told the media.

“No player is guaranteed a spot on the national team, regardless of their name or history - performance on the pitch is always the ultimate decider. Your past earns you respect, but not privilege.”

Ouahbi added: “First of all, someone who has given everything to the national team deserves respect, and we must not forget that.

“I understand his disappointment. However, at the same time, football relies on competition and current readiness.

“There is no personal issue or conflict between us; it is purely a matter of sporting choices and the alternatives currently available.”

While stepping away, Amrabat made it clear that he was not retiring from international duties.

“I am not retiring from international football, and I am not closing the door on representing Morocco again,” added Amrabat, who made his senior international debut for Morocco in March 2017, and has represented the country at three FIFA World Cups and three Africa Cup of Nations.

Amrabat added: “Representing Morocco has been the greatest honour of my career. I will remain the team’s biggest fan, supporting you with the same passion I have always shown on the pitch.”

Amrabat made his senior debut for Morocco in a 1-0 friendly win over Tunisia. Meanwhile, Ouahbi unveiled a 27-player list to represent the North African nation during the AFCON qualifiers.

Abdellah Ouazane, Soufian El Faouzi and Yassir Zabiri have been included in the 29-man squad announced at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Sale on Thursday.

The Atlas Lions have been drawn into Group A alongside Gabon, Niger, and Lesotho for the qualifying campaign. Morocco’s first match will see them take on the Panthers on September 25th at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Morocco’s matchday two will be against Lesotho on September 29th at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

The Atlas Lions will also play Ghana in a friendly in Tangier during the international window.

Morocco 2027 AFCON squad

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou, Munir El Kajoui, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti, and Alaa Bellaarouch.

Defenders: Noussair Mazraoui, Anass Salah-Eddine, Marwane Saadane, Nayef Aguerd, Redouane Halhal, Issa Diop, Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal, Achraf Hakimi, Zakaria El Ouahdi, Ali Maamar.

Midfielders: Ayyoub Bouaddi, Samir El Mourabet, Neil El Aynaoui, Oussama Targhalline, Bilal El Khannouss, Soufiane El-Faouzi, Azzedine Ounahi, Ismael Saibari.

Forwards: Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, Abdellah Ouazane, Brahim Díaz, Yassine Gessime, Yassir Zabiri, Soufiane Rahimi, and Tawfik Bentayeb.