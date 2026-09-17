Ajax talent Ouazane earns first Morocco call-up under Ouahbi

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Abdellah Ouazane debuts in the Morocco squad
Abdellah Ouazane debuts in the Morocco squadPhoto by PETER LOUS / NURPHOTO / NURPHOTO VIA AFP

Mohamed Ouahbi has named a new-look Morocco squad for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers and called up Ajax talent Abdellah Ouazane for the first time.

Ouazane, 17, debuted in the Dutch Eredivisie in Ajax's first game of the season against PEC Zwolle and has impressed under new manager Michel Sanchez, scoring once in 12 appearances and providing three assists, all of which came in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers.

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The youngster is one of 10 new names compared to Morocco's 2026 FIFA World Cup squad. Ajax teammate Sofyan Amrabat has been omitted from the squad after announcing he wouldn't play under Ouahbi any longer.

Other key omissions include injured Chadi Riad (Crystal Palace), Ayoub El Kaabi, and Chemsdine Taibi (Sunderland).

Instead, Feyenoord's Oussama Targhalline, captain Nayef Aguerd, and Abdessamad Ezzalzouli returned to the Atlas Lions' squad. Other newcomers include Alaa Bellaarouch, Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal, Ali Maamar, Soufian El-Faouzi, Yassir Zabiri, and Tawik Bentayeb.

Morocco, who were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup by France, will face Gabon (25-09) and Lesotho (29-09) in AFCON qualifiers, while meeting Ghana in a friendly on October 4th.

Full squad

GoalkeepersYassine Bounou (Al-Hilal), Munir El Kajoui (RS Berkane), Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (FAR Rabat), Alaa Bellaarouch (Dinamo Bucarest)

Defenders: Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester United), Anass Salah-Eddine (Panathinaikos, on loan from Roma), Marwane Saâdane (Al Fateh), Nayef Aguerd (Marseille), Redouane Halhal (Venezia), Issa Diop (Ipswich Town), Abdelhamid Aït Boudlal (Rennes), Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain), Zakaria El Ouahdi (HSV), Ali Maamar (Anderlecht)

Midfielders: Ayyoub Bouaddi (Manchester City), Samir El Mourabet (Strasbourg), Neil El Aynaoui (RB Leipzig), Oussama Targhalline (Feyenoord), Bilal El Khannouss (Stuttgart), Soufiane El-Faouzi (Schalke 04), Azzedine Ounahi (Panathinaikos), Ismael Saibari (Bayern Munich)

Forwards: Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Real Betis), Abdellah Ouazane (Ajax), Brahim Díaz (Real Madrid), Yassine Gessime (Strasbourg), Yassir Zabiri (Racing Santander), Soufiane Rahimi (Al-Ain), Tawfik Bentayeb (Anderlecht)

Mentions
MoroccoAjaxAbdellah OuazaneNayef AguerdAlaa BellaarouchAbde EzzalzouliOussama TarghallineAbdelhamid Ait BoudlalTawfik BentayebAli MaamarYassir ZabiriSofyan AmrabatChemsdine TalbiBonoMunirSoufian El-FaouziRedouane HalhalNoussair MazraouiMarwane SaadaneAnass Salah-EddineAhmed TagnaoutiAyyoub BouaddiBrahim DiazIssa DiopNeil El AynaouiBilal El KhannoussSamir El MourabetZakaria El OuahdiAchraf HakimiAzzedine OunahiSoufiane RahimiIsmael SaibariGessime YassineAfrica Cup of Nations

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