Man Utd's Amad Diallo left out of Ivory Coast AFCON qualifying squad

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has been left out of Ivory Coast's squad for their opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ghana and Somalia.

Newly appointed head coach Herve Renard has named a 25-man squad for the September international window as he begins his second spell in charge of the Elephants.

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Diallo is among several notable absentees from the squad, with Simon Adingra and Wilfried Singo also missing. Diallo and Singo are unavailable because of injury, while Adingra is also absent from the selection. Martial Godo is another player unavailable to Renard for the upcoming fixtures.

Diallo has been recovering from an ankle injury and had not returned to competitive action before the squad was announced. Adingra has also confirmed that he is continuing his rehabilitation.

The squad also comes without experienced midfielder Seko Fofana, who announced his retirement from international football on September 14th.

Renard has responded to the absences by introducing several new faces as he starts to reshape the squad. Eight players have been handed opportunities in his first selection, including Patrick Zabi, Eddy Doue, Amadou Kone, Malick Yalcouye, Christ Tape, Kassoum Ouattara, Yann Gboho and Rayan Fofana.

There is still considerable experience in the squad, with Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare, Evan Ndicka, Ousmane Diomande, Odilon Kossounou and Emmanuel Agbadou among the players selected.

Real Madrid youngster Yan Diomande, Nicolas Pepe, Elye Wahi, Ange-Yoan Bonny and Bazoumana Toure are also included in the attacking options.

Renard returns to the Ivory Coast job more than a decade after his first spell. The Frenchman previously guided the Elephants to the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations title and has returned to succeed Emerse Fae.

His first competitive assignment of the second spell will be against Ghana in the opening round of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

Ivory Coast's upcoming fixtures

Côte d’Ivoire will host Ghana at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake on September 24th, with kick-off scheduled for 21:00 CET.

The Elephants will then face Somalia on September 29th at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan in their second Group C qualifier.

Ivory Coast will also play Cameroon in an international friendly on October 3rd as part of the extended international window.