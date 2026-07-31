Emerse Fae leaves Ivory Coast role after contract expires

Emerse Fae has left his role as Ivory Coast coach after his contract expired and was not renewed, the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) said on Friday.

"The contract of Mr Emerse Fae, head coach of the Ivory Coast national team, expired on July 31, 2026 and will not be renewed," the federation said in a statement.

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Fae led Ivory Coast to an Africa Cup of Nations title on home soil two years ago, taking charge midway through the tournament after Frenchman Jean-Louis Gasset was sacked during the group stage.

Initially named on an interim basis, Fae was later confirmed in the role after leading Ivory Coast to a third continental crown with a 2-1 victory over Nigeria in the final.

He subsequently guided the Elephants to qualification for the 2026 World Cup. They reached the knockout phase for the first time before losing to Norway in the last 32.

The FIF praised Fae's contribution to the national team, saying the progress and results under his leadership would remain "an important part of the recent history of Ivorian football."

The federation said it would announce Fae's successor as coach at a later date.