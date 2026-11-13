Clinical Netherlands too good for Denmark and now within reach of U21 Euros

The Netherlands' Under-21s checkmated Denmark with a whirlwind 3-0 win in Vejle on Friday, putting them in a prime position to grab a ticket to next year's Euros.

The Netherlands U21 lucked into a spot in the play-offs after Norway beat Israel on the last matchday of the group stage, which allowed the young Dutchmen to finish in second. Denmark U21, meanwhile, finished one point ahead of Austria in their group.

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With some luck, Netherlands captain Givairo Read handed the Dutch an early lead when his close-range effort deflected into the net via Tobias Storm after six minutes. Ro-Zangelo Daal continued Jong Oranje's rocket start in Vejle, finding some more luck as Lucas Hogsberg gifted the Dutch a two-goal lead inside 15 minutes with the second Danish own goal of the evening.

Key match stats Flashscore

The Netherlands were looking to end the two-leg tie early, with FC Groningen star Thom van Bergen making it 3-0 to the Dutch in the opening half.

With no need to risk anything, the Netherlands took a step back and invited some pressure from the young Danes. No goals came from it, however, as Denmark missed a small handful of big chances and ended a nightmare match goalless.

The Netherlands take home a 3-0 lead thanks to a brilliant first half in Vejle and will defend their lead in the return in Almere on Tuesday, November 17th.