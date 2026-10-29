Le Bris confirms Isidor boost as Sunderland duo miss Coventry trip

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris has confirmed Wilson Isidor is expected to be available for Saturday's Premier League trip to Coventry City.

The Haiti international missed the Black Cats' Carabao Cup victory over Brentford but should return to contention against Frank Lampard’s men.

Advertisement Advertisement

Le Bris made 11 changes for the cup encounter and will welcome Isidor's availability as Sunderland look to build momentum in the Premier League following their midweek success.

"(Wilson) should be (available),” the Frenchman said.

“At the minute, we've accepted that Ballard and Romaine (aren't fit). All our players are more or less available. We have to manage minor injuries, but they're in a good place.

"Brian is really important for the team. He's getting better, so hopefully he can progress."