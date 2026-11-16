Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns have had many battles down the years

Mamelodi Sundowns will host Kaizer Chiefs in a marquee Carling Knockout semi-final this coming weekend, and while historically Amakhosi have held sway, Masandawana have caught up in recent times.

Chiefs are looking for their first title in this competition since 2010, while Sundowns were last victors in 2019, when it was known as the Telkom Knockout.

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The teams have met on 115 occasions since the formation of the National Soccer League in 1985, and Chiefs have edged the rivalry.

They have 42 wins to Sundowns' 38, with a further 35 games drawn. Chiefs also lead in terms of goals scored, with 129 to 127 for the Brazilians.

In 32 previous cup fixtures in that time, Chiefs have recorded 13 wins, Sundowns eight and there have been 11 draws.

But times are changing. Since the 2015/16 season, in 29 matches across all competitions, Sundowns have won 15, drawn nine and lost only five, scoring 48 goals to Chiefs' 25.

In fact, Sundowns have lost just once in the last 16 meetings, with Chiefs' only win in that time coming in the 2024/25 Nedbank Cup semi-final, when Wandile Duba and Ashley du Preez scored in a 2-1 success.

Sundowns may take comfort from the fact that this is not a final. The clubs have contested nine cup finals since 1985 and Chiefs have won eight of them, a remarkable historical advantage over their rivals.

Sundowns' only cup final success against Chiefs came in the 2015 Telkom Knockout, when they won 3-1 through goals from Leonardo Castro, Thabo Nthethe and Hlompho Kekana.

Should this tie go to penalties, history points to Chiefs too. There have been eight shoot-outs between the teams, with Chiefs winning six and Sundowns two.

Sundowns' biggest victory by scoreline was 5-1 in the 2023/24 league season, when Tashreeq Matthews scored twice, with Matías Esquivel, Lucas Ribeiro and Thembinkosi Lorch also on target.

It equalled their four-goal winning margin in 4-0 victories in 2022/23 and 2024/25.

Chiefs' biggest winning margin is also four goals, having beaten Sundowns 4-0 in the second leg of the 1987 Ohlsson's Cup semi-final and again in a league fixture in 1992.

The highest-scoring game between the clubs produced seven goals, when Chiefs won 4-3 in the 2004/05 league season. Zambian great Collins Mbesuma scored a hat-trick.

But Namibian Peter Shalulile is the leading scorer in the rivalry since 1985, with eight goals for Sundowns. He is followed by Sundowns' Chafunya with seven, and Daniel Mudau and Raphael Chukwu with six each.

Four players share Chiefs' scoring record in the fixture, with five goals apiece: Ace Khuse, Molatedi, Thabo Mooki and Siyabonga Nomvethe.