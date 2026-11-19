Chelsea have announced that academy forward Andrew Pennie has signed his first professional contract.

The 17-year-old who joined the Blues aged eight, has developed into a prolific young attacker, scoring 14 goals across all competitions for the Under-17s and Under-18s this season.

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Pennie impressed last term, scoring important goals against Birmingham City and West Ham United, including a spectacular strike in a 3-1 victory over Birmingham at Cobham.

He also made his Chelsea Cobham Next Gen debut aged 15 in October 2025, featuring against Walsall in the EFL Trophy.

Having signed a scholarship agreement in July 2026, the talented forward has now taken another significant step in his development.