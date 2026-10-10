Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

West Ham United vs QPR: Confirmed team news as West Ham seek to go top of the league

Chelsea lineup v Bournemouth: Confirmed team news with Palmer & Joao Pedro set to miss out

Carrick responds to Man Utd being handed Man City's title: It has affected me personally!

Who's missing: Isak, Gakpo out for City, Tzolis misses Arsenal

Most read on Flashscore News

'I didn't adjust': Djokovic dumped out of Shanghai at first hurdle by Hurkacz

Antonsen wins quarter-final at Arctic Open to set up huge clash against former World No.2

Mbokazi powers up with Fire and Mofokeng looks to keep flying in Belgium

Kane admits catching Ronaldo's international goalscoring record isn't unrealistic

Chelsea star Cole Palmer pens new contract extension with Premier League giants

Cole Palmer has signed a one-year contract extension with Chelsea
Cole Palmer has signed a one-year contract extension with ChelseaMike Hewitt / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has signed a one-year contract extension committing him to Stamford Bridge until 2034.

The 24-year-old has won the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup since joining the club from Manchester City in 2023.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Chelsea means a lot to me, and I think the club is going in the right direction, so I'm delighted to sign, and I'm obviously very happy," Palmer said.

"Speaking to the owners, to the sporting directors and obviously the manager, they gave me a lot of confidence, so it was only right to sign.

"Speaking to players as well, everyone has the same ambitions. I feel like we win major trophies here consistently and I want to be a part of that and play a big role in it too."

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Premier LeagueChelseaCole PalmerManchester City

Related Articles

Chelsea boss Alonso insists Palmer is committed to England despite pulling out

Who's missing: Isak, Gakpo out for City, Tzolis misses Arsenal

Alonso reveals Palmer, Pedro, Caicedo and James are all ready to face Bournemouth