Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Charlton striker Kaheim Dixon joins Serbian topflight side

Charlton striker Kaheim Dixon joins Serbian topflight side
Charlton striker Kaheim Dixon joins Serbian topflight sideManjit Narotra/ProSports / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Charlton Athletic striker Kaheim Dixon has completed a move to Serbian SuperLiga side Novi Pazar for an undisclosed fee after two seasons in England.

The 21-year-old Jamaica international joined Charlton from Arnett Gardens in 2024 but struggled for regular first-team opportunities, making only five appearances. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

He spent the first half of last season on loan at Crawley Town, where he scored once in 16 appearances across all competitions.

"Kaheim's game time has been limited in the first team and he's had a loan, but we felt the best thing for his career was for him to go and find somewhere where he can play regularly," manager Nathan Jones told the club website.

Mentions
Football transfersKaheim DixonCharltonNovi Pazar

Related Articles

Tadic joins NEC Nijmegen in major boost for European push

Done Deal: Oona Siren extends West Ham contract until 2028

Bournemouth ready for Scott and Kroupi bids as Chelsea and Spurs close in