Charlton striker Kaheim Dixon joins Serbian topflight side

Charlton Athletic striker Kaheim Dixon has completed a move to Serbian SuperLiga side Novi Pazar for an undisclosed fee after two seasons in England.

The 21-year-old Jamaica international joined Charlton from Arnett Gardens in 2024 but struggled for regular first-team opportunities, making only five appearances.

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He spent the first half of last season on loan at Crawley Town, where he scored once in 16 appearances across all competitions.

"Kaheim's game time has been limited in the first team and he's had a loan, but we felt the best thing for his career was for him to go and find somewhere where he can play regularly," manager Nathan Jones told the club website.