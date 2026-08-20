Charlton sign Nigeria goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo on loan

Charlton Athletic have completed the signing of goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo on a season-long loan from Wrexham.

The Nigeria international becomes the Addicks’ eighth summer signing following the arrivals of Ivan Mesík, Billy Koumetio, Karlan Grant, Danny McNamara, Millenic Alli, Nathaniel Chalobah and Timothy Ouma.

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Okonkwo expressed his excitement after completing the move to south-east London, saying he is ready for the challenge and determined to continue improving under manager Nathan Jones.

"I’m happy to be here and I’m ready to go,” he said.

“Coming here, it’s another season where I really want to do well and improve again. Speaking to the manager, that’s what he wants me to do here - not only to do well, but to improve as a goalkeeper.

"It’s a great group. They’ve welcomed me really well and I can’t wait to get to know them even more."