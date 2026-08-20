Alonso unsure Fernandez will stay at Chelsea amid exit rumours

Enzo Fernandez was booed by some Chelsea fans on Saturday

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso refused to reveal if Enzo Fernandez wants to remain at Stamford Bridge after the Argentina midfielder was strongly linked with Manchester City.

Seeking a new midfielder after selling Rodri to Barcelona, City boss Enzo Maresca is believed to be keen on a reunion with Fernandez after their time at Chelsea.

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The pair worked together for 18 months before Maresca departed Stamford Bridge in January.

Fernandez infuriated Chelsea last season when he hinted on several occasions that he could be willing to leave the Premier League club amid links with Real Madrid.

He was booed by Chelsea supporters during Saturday's friendly win over Real Sociedad.

Aware of City's interest, Chelsea reportedly set a deadline of August 14th to receive offers for Fernandez, who is valued at around £120 million.

Enzo Fernandez's recent domestic league seasons Flashscore

With the transfer window closing on September 1st, Alonso was asked if Fernandez had told him he wants to stay at Stamford Bridge.

"Enzo is a Chelsea player, a top, top player. He's training really well, he started 10 days ago with the team, very integrated," Alonso told reporters on Thursday.

"We are happy with him, and he is getting ready for Monday. He's training really well, and I see him with a good attitude. That's what we want.

"He's trying his best to prepare for the Premier League kick-off."

Argentina international Fernandez, who was sent off in his country's World Cup final defeat against Spain in July, joined Chelsea from Benfica for £106.8 million in 2023.

Losing one of his most combative players would be a blow to Alonso, who begins his first season as a Premier League manager with a West London derby at Fulham on Monday.

Fulham are managed by Alvaro Arbeloa, who is a close friend of Alonso after their time playing for Liverpool, Real Madrid and Spain.

'Made the right choices'

"Of course you can have a relationship, but once you're on the pitch, no friends, no past," Alonso said.

"It's just the 90 minutes that we are playing, fighting for each club."

Both Chelsea and Alonso have a point to prove after disappointing seasons last term.

Alonso earned his managerial reputation by leading Bayer Leverkusen to the domestic double in Germany in 2024.

But he was sacked by Real Madrid in January after less than eight months in charge, while Chelsea finished a dismal 10th in the Premier League, leaving them without European action this season.

"We feel ready. We've prepared the whole pre-season, six weeks with some players from the first day, others coming later," Alonso said.

"The desire, the hunger, the ambition to play the Premier League is already in the building, in each training. Looking forward to it."

Asked about Chelsea's close-season signings, including Morgan Rogers, Maxence Lacroix, Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson, Alonso said: "I'm very happy. I think we have made many right choices.

"Very good balance in terms of quality, personality, maturity, different stages of their career, good momentum. We are in a good position, I would say."

Liam Delap, Nicolas Jackson and Mykhailo Mudryk are reportedly among a group of players training separately to Alonso's main squad following links with other clubs.

"We manage well, with good group dynamics; whenever we need, we have different groups, and it's not been an issue at the moment," Alonso said of Chelsea's bloated squad of over 40 players.