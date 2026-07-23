Champions League: AGF urge fans not to wear club shirts in Poznan

AGF fans in the stands during the Champions League clash against Lech Poznan

Leave the AGF shirt behind in Poznań. That is the message from AGF to the club's traveling fans ahead of next Wednesday's trip to Poland for the return leg against Lech Poznań in the Champions League qualification.

"We urge all fans to take precautions when moving around Poznan and to refrain from wearing AGF merchandise in the city, except in connection with the match itself," AGF write on their website.

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AGF has also received information from the Danish Embassy in Poland stating that it is strictly illegal to carry, possess, or set off flares and other pyrotechnics in large crowds in Poland.

"Violating Polish law regarding safety at mass events is a criminal offense. It is punishable by heavy fines, stadium bans, or imprisonment ranging from three months to five years," the Polish embassy wrote to AGF.

The match will be played at Enea Stadion in Poznan, which has a capacity of just under 43,000 spectators. The away section holds approximately 2,100 fans and was sold out quickly.

AGF fans will gather before the match at the city's Old Market Square, where a bus to the stadium has been arranged.

Enea Stadion is located five kilometers from the city center, but Polish police will not permit large gatherings of AGF fans marching to the stadium.

Additionally, away fans will be held back at the stadium for half an hour after the match—a procedure also seen at, for example, Copenhagen derbies in the Danish Superliga.

The match between Lech Poznań and AGF takes place on Wednesday at 19:00 CET.