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Newcastle set to sign Aladji Bamba in £34M deal as he lands in England to seal summer move

Newcastle set to sign Aladji Bamba in £34M deal as he lands in England to seal summer move
Newcastle set to sign Aladji Bamba in £34M deal as he lands in England to seal summer movePSNEWZ / Sipa Press / Profimedia

Newcastle United have agreed a deal to sign Monaco midfielder Aladji Bamba.

Bamba, who came through the youth academies of Blois Football 41 and AS Monaco, has arrived in the UK to complete his move to the Magpies as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano who revealed details on the move on Thursday morning. 

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“Aladji Bamba to Newcastle, here we go! Deal done with AS Monaco for €41m package, medical authorized. 

“Bamba travelled to England to complete his move, as @FabriceHawkins reports. Green light from Monaco. 

“Personal terms also agreed with #NUFC.” 

Bamba will become the Magpies' fourth signing of the summer as he joins Ewen Jaouen from Stade Reims, Bazoumana Toure from Hoffenheim and fellow midfielder Sean Steur from Ajax in what is an impressive haul for manager Eddie Howe so far. 

Bamba has represented France at the U18, U19, and U20 levels and is a promising midfielder that has been on the radar of several clubs for a number of years.  

The young midfielder has made 25 first-team appearances for Monaco, registering two assists, with five of games coming in the Champions League which Newcastle missed out on last season. 

Born in Blois, the 20 year old has been compared to Aurélien Tchouaméni, Manuel Ugarte and Moisés Caicedo for his aggression and ball winning ability which should excite Newcastle fans who are hoping for a much better season under Howe.

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Champions LeagueAladji BambaNewcastle UtdMonacoPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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