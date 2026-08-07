Celtic boss O'Neill released from hospital and 'in good form' after 'small procedure'

Celtic manager Martin O'Neill is out of hospital and in "good form", according to his assistant at the Glasgow giants.

Scottish champions Celtic announced on Wednesday that the 74-year-old O'Neill had undergone a "small procedure".

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No details were given about O'Neill's operation, which came after the veteran Northern Irish boss took charge of Celtic's win against Dundee in their first game of the Scottish Premiership season.

Assistant manager Shaun Maloney, speaking on Friday, was upbeat about O'Neill's condition but uncertain if he would be in the dugout for Sunday's match away to Kilmarnock.

"I went to see him last (Thursday) night," said Maloney. "He got out of hospital yesterday. He was in good form last night, loads better than he was Monday, Tuesday.

"Hopefully those sort of positive feelings continue. No timeline. So even for the game at the weekend, it's sort of day-to-day."

O'Neill signed a one-year contract in June to become Celtic's permanent boss for the second time after two interim spells last season.

He led Celtic to the Scottish Premiership title after a dramatic final-day win against rivals Hearts and also won the Scottish Cup.