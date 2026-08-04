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Celtic record signing Hogh admits he needs to adapt to grass after debut

Danish international striker Kasper Hogh wasted a host of chances for Celtic against Dundee United.
Danish international striker Kasper Hogh wasted a host of chances for Celtic against Dundee United. Credit: David Young / Actionplus / Profimedia

Record Celtic transfer signing Kasper Hogh said he needs to adapt to playing on grass after making his debut for the club on Monday against Dundee FC in the Scottish Premiership. The former Bodo/Glimt striker was signed by Celtic this summer in a record deal worth £11 million.

Hogh made his debut in the 1-0 win over Dundee FC on Monday night but squandered a host of chances at Celtic Park within the first 13 minutes of the first half.

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First Hogh fired a tame shot well wide of the near post when the ball was delivered to his feet inside the box.  Later, he failed to steer Benjamin Nygren's shot into the net, even though he was positioned just a few meters from the goal.

Then, In the 85th minute, he missed his third major opportunity when he sent the ball just wide of the post from the edge of the six-yard box.

After the match, he admitted that he needs some shooting practice as he hailed the "amazing" supporters at Parkhead.

The Danish international striker insisted he will have to adapt to playing on grass rather than on an artificial surface. “It was so nice to get a debut and I’m happy with the win," he said, according to Sky Sports.

“We have amazing fans – and I know I have to go to shooting practice! I was just happy to be on the pitch and help the teammates to win.

“I can’t do anything about it now but work on it. I have to adapt to the grass. It’s a different thing for me.”

Responding to Hogh's surface statement, manager Martin O'Neill said: "Oh, I don't want to make any excuses now. He knew that we played on grass.

"He did say that when I was telling him, I said that I think that we have got the best groundsman in the business, but I also think we have got the best pitch as well.

"I think it is definitely not plastic. He will do fine. He missed a few chances."

Hogh will get his his next chance to impress when Celtic face Kilmarnock away on Sunday. 

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