Kilmarnock v Celtic: Scottish Premiership predictions, best bets and odds this week

Kilmarnock host Celtic at Rugby Park on Sunday from 13:30 BST. Flashscore has everything you need to enjoy the match, including the predictions of betting analyst Frank Monkhouse.

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The second weekend of August brings the second round of the new Scottish Premiership season.

With one round of results in the books, we find five teams on a maximum of three points, including early leaders St Mirren. Rangers and Kilmarnock have one point against their name, with the remaining five runners on zero points, including bottom-club Falkirk.

Round two is played across Saturday and Sunday, with Kilmarnock vs Celtic the focus of this article. Bookmakers chalk the away win up as a strong favourite, but with former Rangers winger Neil McCann steering the Pride of Ayrshire, we could see an early-season upset.

Keep reading as trusted football betting writer Frank Monkhouse walks Flashscore readers through his big-match preview and predictions.

Kilmarnock v Celtic betting tips

Over 2.5 goals @ 4/9 (bet365)

Celtic win @ 3/10 (bet365)Over 2.5 goals @ 4/9 (bet365)

Celtic win @ 3/10 (bet365)

Celtic & BTTS @ 13/8 (bet365)

Celtic & BTTS @ 13/8 (bet365)

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

Totals - Over 2.5 goals

Kilmarnock put three goals past newly promoted St Johnstone on the opening weekend, but left McDiarmid Park empty-handed.

Despite creating seven shots, putting five on target, and racking up three goals, Killie suffered a 4-3 defeat to the Saints. A frustrated McCann told reporters in his post-match interview that the team got what they deserved from the match.

Celtic began their title defence with a win over Dundee, but it was far less entertaining than the shoot-out in Perth.

Martin O’Neill’s side dominated the football, finishing with 65% possession and 18 shots, but put only four on target. That’s to be expected so early in the season, with the squad building match fitness and sharpness. They’ll improve here.

With Kilmarnock scoring three goals, but conceding four, and Celtic creating lots of chances, I’m taking this match to produce more than two goals. Kilmarnock and Celtic have scored a combined 21 goals in their last five meetings, including a 3-2 away win when last meeting at this venue.

You can add over 2.5 goals to your accumulators or bet builders.

Tip: Over 2.5 goals @ 4/9 (bet365)Tip: Over 2.5 goals @ 4/9 (bet365)

Bet explanation: The winning team isn’t important here. You need Kilmarnock vs Celtic to end with three or more goals scored.

Result - Celtic win

Moving on to the most popular market for football bettors: the match-winner. Simply pick the team you expect to win, set a stake, and confirm. If your team wins the match, you win the bet. If it’s a draw or the opponent wins, your bet loses, and the bookie keeps your stake.

The traders working at bet365 have Celtic as their pre-match betting favourites, and I’m confident that they’ll deliver.

It’s never easy predicting the outcome of fixtures so early in the season, but Celtic have a strong record at Rugby Park. They won 2-1 and 3-2 here last season. Interestingly, Celtic beat Kilmarnock 4-0 in Glasgow, showing things are usually more competitive in Ayrshire.

Celtic haven’t lost here since December 2023. That’s a four-match winning streak, with an aggregate score of Kilmarnock 3 - 12 Celtic. That’s just too good to ignore.

O’Neill’s team will progress as the month goes on, so I don’t expect a landslide victory. But the champions have a deeper and more talented squad than their hosts, and that’ll make all the difference in the later stages.

O’Neill is also far more experienced than opposite number McCann, and that’s another important factor. He’ll know how to take full advantage of a leaky Killie defence that conceded four goals against weaker opposition last Sunday.

Tip: Celtic win @ 3/10 (bet365)

Bet explanation: If Celtic beat Kilmarnock at Rugby Park, you’ll secure a profit.

Result & BTTS - Celtic & yes

The two predictions above will work best alongside others, but the final pick is good enough to back as a single.

Having made a strong case for Celtic beating Kilmarnock, and showing the evidence that supports a high-scoring match, I am happy to combine the two.

You can back Celtic to win, and both teams to score. Put simply, you need the Hoops to secure all three points, but the locals must score at least one goal in defeat. Remember, they notched three goals and lost at McDiarmid Park.

Celtic will set up to dominate from the start, working off an aggressive but compact 4-3-3 formation, or similar. They’ll press their opponents high up the pitch, work the ball out to Kieran Tierney on the left, and load the box. Tierney was excellent last weekend, and will be key to the Hoops’ success again.

McCann knows what to expect. He’ll likely line up in a 4-5-1 formation, aiming to frustrate the favourites, upset their rhythm, and silence the visiting support. When Celtic make mistakes, Kilmarnock will break at pace and have the quality to score goals on the counter.

Finishing on the head-to-head stats at Flashscore, we see a bet on Celtic win and both teams to score landed in four of the last five meetings. There’s a risk involved, of course, but the odds allow us to keep our stakes low and still target a decent profit.

Tip: Celtic win and BTTS @ 13/8 (bet365)Tip: Celtic win @ 3/10 (bet365)

Bet explanation: You need Celtic to win the match, but Kilmarnock to score at least one goal.

Kilmarnock v Celtic betting odds

Kilmarnock win @ 15/2 (bet365)Kilmarnock win @ 15/2 (bet365)

Draw @ 17/4 (bet365)

Celtic win @ 3/10 (bet365)

Draw @ 17/4 (bet365)

Celtic win @ 3/10 (bet365)

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The odds, correct at the time of publication, are subject to change.